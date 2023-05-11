A Cosco container ship is seen in the harbour in Hamburg, Germany in October 2022. Photo: AP
Germany says controversial Chinese stake in Hamburg port to go ahead
- Berlin had been reassessing whether to let the deal proceed amid security concerns over the sale of what has been classed as critical infrastructure
- State-owned Chinese shipping giant Cosco will be allowed to buy an up to 24.9 per cent stake in the Tollerort container terminal
