Finland’s outgoing Prime Minister Sanna Marin addresses media at the Parliament in Helsinki in April. Photo: AFP
Finland’s PM Sanna Marin files for divorce
- The leader, who is about to leave office after losing a general election, says she is ‘still best friends’ with husband Markus Raikkonen
- Marin became the world’s youngest elected head of government in 2019, but was later embroiled in a scandal over a leaked video of her partying with celebrities
Finland’s outgoing Prime Minister Sanna Marin addresses media at the Parliament in Helsinki in April. Photo: AFP