People gather to watch a festive parade marking the 750th anniversary of Kaliningrad in July 2005. Photo: AP
Poland renames Russia’s Kaliningrad, drawing Moscow’s ire
- The enclave’s historic name, Konigsberg, will be used instead, as the Polish government moves to reject ‘Russification’
- The Soviet Union began calling the city Kaliningrad in 1946 to honour the Chairman of the Presidium of the Supreme Soviet of the USSR, Mikhail Kalinin.
People gather to watch a festive parade marking the 750th anniversary of Kaliningrad in July 2005. Photo: AP