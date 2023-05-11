People gather to watch a festive parade marking the 750th anniversary of Kaliningrad in July 2005. Photo: AP
People gather to watch a festive parade marking the 750th anniversary of Kaliningrad in July 2005. Photo: AP
Poland
World /  Europe

Poland renames Russia’s Kaliningrad, drawing Moscow’s ire

  • The enclave’s historic name, Konigsberg, will be used instead, as the Polish government moves to reject ‘Russification’
  • The Soviet Union began calling the city Kaliningrad in 1946 to honour the Chairman of the Presidium of the Supreme Soviet of the USSR, Mikhail Kalinin.

Agence France-Presse
Agence France-Presse

Updated: 7:43am, 11 May, 2023

Why you can trust SCMP
People gather to watch a festive parade marking the 750th anniversary of Kaliningrad in July 2005. Photo: AP
People gather to watch a festive parade marking the 750th anniversary of Kaliningrad in July 2005. Photo: AP
READ FULL ARTICLE