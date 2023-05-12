The Arctic Council carries out important research, including on polar bears. Photo: AFP
Norway takes over presidency of Arctic Council from Russia after Ukraine war grinds work to a halt
- In March last year, 7 Western members suspended their participation in the intergovernmental body in response to Russia’s invasion of Ukraine
- Research, such as climate work and mapping polar bears, is on hold, and scientists have lost important access to facilities in the Russian Arctic
