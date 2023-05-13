People in Belgrade, Serbia, attend a May 8 protest against violence in reaction to mass shootings that have shaken the country. Photo: Reuters
Protests around the world
‘I want it banned’: violent Serbian reality TV targeted after shootings

  • Underworld figures, war criminals and mentally unstable people are regularly cast in series known for gratuitous levels of violence
  • Thousands have protested calling for a ban on violent programming, following back-to-back shootings in which 17 people died, including children

Agence France-Presse
Updated: 3:00am, 13 May, 2023

