People in Belgrade, Serbia, attend a May 8 protest against violence in reaction to mass shootings that have shaken the country. Photo: Reuters
‘I want it banned’: violent Serbian reality TV targeted after shootings
- Underworld figures, war criminals and mentally unstable people are regularly cast in series known for gratuitous levels of violence
- Thousands have protested calling for a ban on violent programming, following back-to-back shootings in which 17 people died, including children
