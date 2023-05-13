Watch towers at the Nazi concentration camp Auschwitz, in Poland. Hundreds of thousands of Roma were among millions killed by Hitler’s regime during the Holocaust, but the minority group were discriminated against long before then. Photo: Getty Images)
France museum flips Roma narrative, with exhibition recognising ‘gypsy’ contributions
- Marseilles show is first to draw together work by so many artists and curators within Europe’s Roma minority, who have faced prejudice for centuries
- ‘Perhaps people who are racist, who discriminate, really like comic Charlie Chaplin and didn’t know he was Romani. Perhaps they’ll change point of view’
Watch towers at the Nazi concentration camp Auschwitz, in Poland. Hundreds of thousands of Roma were among millions killed by Hitler’s regime during the Holocaust, but the minority group were discriminated against long before then. Photo: Getty Images)