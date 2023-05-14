A Ukrainian man puts a flag on The Beatles statue ahead of the Eurovision Song contest being held in Liverpool, northern England. Photo: AFP
Excitement builds for Ukraine-inspired Eurovision final in UK
- Liverpool City in England is hosting the annual song contest on behalf of 2022 winner Ukraine, which is unable to stage it because of Russia’s invasion
- President Zelensky is not allowed to address viewers – who numbered 160 million worldwide last year – as it is against the non-political nature of the event
