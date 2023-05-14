Pope Francis and Ukraine’s President Volodymyr Zelensky during their meeting at the Vatican in Rome, Italy on Saturday. Photo: Vatican Media Handout / EPA-EFE
Volodymyr Zelensky discusses Ukraine war with Pope Francis at the Vatican
- In a written statement, the Vatican said the two men spoke about Ukraine’s ‘humanitarian and political situation provoked by the war going on’
- Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni, who met Zelensky earlier in the day, renewed her pledge to champion Ukraine’s EU ambitions
