British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak at the House of Commons in London, Britain on Wednesday. Photo: UK Parliament / Jessica Taylor / Handout via Reuters
UK’s Sunak to seek more Ukraine support at international summits next week
- The British PM will meet other European leaders at a Council of Europe summit in Iceland on Tuesday before travelling to Japan for a G7 meeting on Friday
- Sunak will also press allies to counter hostile states using ‘economic coercion’ – an indirect reference to China
British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak at the House of Commons in London, Britain on Wednesday. Photo: UK Parliament / Jessica Taylor / Handout via Reuters