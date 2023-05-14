Swedish singer Loreen celebrates with the trophy after winning the Eurovision Song Contest on Saturday in Liverpool, England. Photo: AFP
Sweden wins Eurovision Song Contest with power ballad by Loreen
- Liverpool in the UK hosted the competition on behalf of last year’s winner Ukraine, which could not host because of the Russian invasion
- The sights and sounds of Ukraine ran through the show, starting with an opening film that showed 2022 Eurovision winners Kalush Orchestra
Swedish singer Loreen celebrates with the trophy after winning the Eurovision Song Contest on Saturday in Liverpool, England. Photo: AFP