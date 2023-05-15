Weapons confiscated in the latest government disarmament action are displayed at a police depot near Smederevo, south of Belgrade, Serbia on Sunday. Photo: AFP
Guns, grenades and rocket launchers among 13,500 weapons surrendered after Serbia shootings
- The government declared a one-month amnesty for citizens to surrender unregistered weapons as part of a crackdown on guns following two shootings
- Authorities have said that people caught with illegal weapons once the amnesty period ends could face prison sentences of up to 15 years
