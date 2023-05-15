Ukraine’s President Volodymyr Zelensky is welcomed by French Prime Minister Elisabeth Borne upon his arrival at Villacoublay Air Base near Paris on Sunday. Photo: AFP
Ukraine’s Zelensky makes surprise visit to Paris for talks as part of multi-stop European tour
- France dispatched a plane to pick up Zelensky in Germany, where he had held meetings with Chancellor Olaf Scholz earlier on Sunday
- Emmanuel Macron’s office said the two leaders will hold talks over dinner and that Macron will ‘reaffirm France and Europe’s unwavering support’ for Ukraine
