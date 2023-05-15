Britain’s Prime Minister Rishi Sunak (right) welcomes Ukraine’s President Volodymyr Zelensky prior to a meeting at Chequers, the country house of the Prime Minister in Buckinghamshire, Britain on May 15, 2023. Photo: EPA-EFE
‘We must not let them down’: UK promises more arms for Ukraine as Zelensky meets Sunak on European tour
- This is the fourth European country – after France, Germany and Italy – that Zelensky has visited in the past few days, on his whirlwind European tour
- Zelensky is seeking more aid as Ukraine prepares a long-anticipated spring offensive to retake territory seized by Russia
