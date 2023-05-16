Bobi, the world’s oldest dog, during his 31st birthday party in a central Portugal village on May 13. Photo: EPA-EFE
Bobi, world’s oldest dog, celebrates 31st birthday, according to Guinness World Records
- Bobi, who used to enjoy roaming the forests surrounding his Portuguese village home, has never been chained or put on a lead, and he only eats human food
- ‘Looking at him is like remembering people who were part of our family and are no longer here … my father, my brother, my grandparents’, said Bobi’s owner Costa, 38
