Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko (centre) speaks to officers as he visits the Central Command Post of the Air Force and Air Defence Forces in Belarus on Monday. Photo: Belarus’ Presidential Press Office via AP
Photos of Belarus’ Lukashenko emerge after absence sparks health speculation
- The leader had not been seen in public for a week since taking part in the Victory Day celebrations in Minsk and Moscow, where he looked pale and bloated
- A photo of Lukashenko was posted to the presidential website on Monday, in what appeared to be a bid to dispel rumours that he is seriously ill
