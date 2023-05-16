Two people were charged in Austria for allegedly playing speeches by Adolf Hitler via the loudspeaker system of a train running from Bregenz to Vienna, Austrian news agency APA reported on Monday. The two suspects, who were not identified, also blasted the “Heil Hitler” Nazi salute via the train’s intercom several times on Sunday. The authorities tracked them down by analysing video from the train cameras. The two are also suspected of responsibility for two other incidents last week on trains running from St Poelten to Vienna, in which a “nonsensical, confusing mix” of childre’s’ songs and old, flawed announcements was played over the train intercom, according to Bernhard Rieder, spokesman for rail operator OeBB. It was not clear if those recordings also had a Nazi connotation. The suspects are accused of allegedly obtaining a generic key common throughout Europe to gain access to the train’s intercom station to play back the audio recordings, Rieder said. The spokesman declined to further identify the suspects, but confirmed the two are “not OeBB employees”. Asian faiths in US try to save sacred swastika corrupted by Hitler Adolf Hitler was born in Austria. Austria – which the Nazis “annexed” into the Third Reich in 1938 – has some of the world’s strictest laws against Holocaust denial and pro-Nazi activities. Despite this, offences involving expressions of pro-Nazi sentiment are not uncommon. Associated Press and Agence France-Presse