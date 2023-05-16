Britain’s Prime Minister Rishi Sunak envelopes Ukrainian leader Volodymyr Zelensky in a warm embrace. Photo: Rishi Sunak via Twitter
‘Love fest’ for Ukraine’s Zelensky in Europe shows worries over 2024 US presidential race
- Ukraine’s president wraps up busy three-day Europe tour, seeking weaponry from allies in Rome, Berlin, Paris and London
- Ukraine’s scramble for support is increasingly shadowed by worries the United States may one day not be its chief patron
