HMS Prince of Wales, which was commissioned in 2019, has been sidelined since August. File photo: dpa
HMS Prince of Wales, which was commissioned in 2019, has been sidelined since August. File photo: dpa
Britain
World /  Europe

‘Cannibalised’ parts show UK challenge to keep 2 aircraft carriers in fighting shape

  • The Royal Navy is taking parts from one of its aircraft carriers and using them on its other one
  • New warships often have problems, especially complicated vessels like aircraft carriers

Business Insider
Business Insider

Updated: 1:04pm, 16 May, 2023

Why you can trust SCMP
HMS Prince of Wales, which was commissioned in 2019, has been sidelined since August. File photo: dpa
HMS Prince of Wales, which was commissioned in 2019, has been sidelined since August. File photo: dpa
READ FULL ARTICLE