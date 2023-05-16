Loud explosions sounded above Kyiv early Tuesday as Russia launched an intense air attack on the capital. Photo: Reuters
Ukraine war
Russia launches heavy air raid on Kyiv, Ukraine says all missiles shot down

  • Overnight attack was the eighth time this month that Russian air raids have targeted the Ukraine capital
  • It came after Ukraine’s president returned from a three-day Europe tour seeking weapons from allies

Updated: 4:24pm, 16 May, 2023

