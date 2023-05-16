Although many of the stolen pieces were recovered as part of a plea deal, some are feared lost forever. Photo: Green Vault/AFP
5 men jailed over US$123 million jewellery heist from German museum

  • Five members of a criminal gang that made off with the haul from Dresden’s Green Vault museum in 2019 were sentenced to up to six years in prison
  • The loot included a sword with a diamond-encrusted hilt and a shoulder piece which contained the famous 49-carat Dresden white diamond

Updated: 6:54pm, 16 May, 2023

