Although many of the stolen pieces were recovered as part of a plea deal, some are feared lost forever. Photo: Green Vault/AFP
5 men jailed over US$123 million jewellery heist from German museum
- Five members of a criminal gang that made off with the haul from Dresden’s Green Vault museum in 2019 were sentenced to up to six years in prison
- The loot included a sword with a diamond-encrusted hilt and a shoulder piece which contained the famous 49-carat Dresden white diamond
