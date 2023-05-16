French President Emmanuel Macron with his wife Brigitte Macron in London. Photo: AP
French President Emmanuel Macron with his wife Brigitte Macron in London. Photo: AP
France
World /  Europe

French first lady Brigitte Macron’s great-nephew beaten up by anti-government protesters

  • Jean-Baptiste Trogneux was attacked outside the family’s famed Trogneux chocolate shop in northern France
  • Eight people were arrested in connection with the case

Agence France-Presse
Agence France-Presse

Updated: 10:32pm, 16 May, 2023

Why you can trust SCMP
French President Emmanuel Macron with his wife Brigitte Macron in London. Photo: AP
French President Emmanuel Macron with his wife Brigitte Macron in London. Photo: AP
READ FULL ARTICLE