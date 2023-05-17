Former French President Sarkozy lost his appeal on s corruption conviction, and his prison sentence was upheld Photo: AFP
French court upholds ex-president Nicolas Sarkozy’s 3-year jail term in corruption case, must wear electronic tag
- A French appeal court maintained Sarkozy should serve a one-year detention sentence at home and banned him from public office for three years
- Sarkozy was convicted in 2021 of trying to bribe a magistrate in exchange for information about a legal case in which he was implicated
