Former French President Sarkozy lost his appeal on s corruption conviction, and his prison sentence was upheld Photo: AFP
France
World /  Europe

French court upholds ex-president Nicolas Sarkozy’s 3-year jail term in corruption case, must wear electronic tag

  • A French appeal court maintained Sarkozy should serve a one-year detention sentence at home and banned him from public office for three years
  • Sarkozy was convicted in 2021 of trying to bribe a magistrate in exchange for information about a legal case in which he was implicated

Agence France-Presse
Updated: 5:01pm, 17 May, 2023

Why you can trust SCMP
