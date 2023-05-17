Bitcoin, ether and other cryptocurrencies should be regulated as gambling given the significant risks they pose to consumers, a panel of UK lawmakers said in a report on Wednesday. Photo: TNS
Crypto has no ‘intrinsic value’ should be regulated like gambling, UK lawmakers say
- The recommendation from the Treasury Committee runs counter to the government’s February proposal to regulate crypto like traditional financial services
- The UK taxes the gambling industry to help finance services like advising on how to handle debts and addiction, and gambling firms must verify customers’ identities
