Crypto has no ‘intrinsic value’ should be regulated like gambling, UK lawmakers say

  • The recommendation from the Treasury Committee runs counter to the government’s February proposal to regulate crypto like traditional financial services
  • The UK taxes the gambling industry to help finance services like advising on how to handle debts and addiction, and gambling firms must verify customers’ identities

Agencies

Updated: 6:31pm, 17 May, 2023

