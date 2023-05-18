Srichand Hinduja arrives for the private viewing of the Grace Kelly exhibition at the Victoria and Albert Museum in London in April 2010. Photo: Reuters
Srichand Hinduja arrives for the private viewing of the Grace Kelly exhibition at the Victoria and Albert Museum in London in April 2010. Photo: Reuters
Obituaries
World /  Europe

S.P. Hinduja, billionaire head of Britain’s richest family, dies at 87

  • The Indian-born businessman was suffering from dementia and his family said he ‘passed away peacefully’ on Wednesday
  • He and younger brother Gopichand had been embroiled in a feud over the future of their business empire, which employs 200,000 people across over 30 countries

Reuters
Reuters

Updated: 2:06am, 18 May, 2023

Why you can trust SCMP
Srichand Hinduja arrives for the private viewing of the Grace Kelly exhibition at the Victoria and Albert Museum in London in April 2010. Photo: Reuters
Srichand Hinduja arrives for the private viewing of the Grace Kelly exhibition at the Victoria and Albert Museum in London in April 2010. Photo: Reuters
READ FULL ARTICLE