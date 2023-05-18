The remains of a Russian cruise missile shot down in Kyiv, Ukraine. Photo: Reuters
Ukraine war
World /  Europe

Ukraine shoots down ‘29 of 30 missiles’ launched by Russia

  • Overnight missile attack on Kyiv was the ninth strike against the capital this month
  • Russia has stepped up air strikes as Ukraine prepares to launch a counteroffensive

Agencies

Updated: 4:55pm, 18 May, 2023

