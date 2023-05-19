The coffin of Britain’s Queen Elizabeth is carried out of Westminster Abbey after a service on the day of her state funeral and burial, in London on September 19, 2022. Photo: Reuters
Queen Elizabeth’s funeral cost UK government US$200 million
- The Home Office, which has responsibility for policing and national security, accounted for the biggest portion of the total, with costs of US$91.65 million
- London’s Metropolitan Police said at the time the funeral was the biggest policing event in its history, with dignitaries from across the globe there
