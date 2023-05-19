A cyclist rides through a flooded street in the Italian village of Castel Bolognese, on Wednesday. Photo: AP
A cyclist rides through a flooded street in the Italian village of Castel Bolognese, on Wednesday. Photo: AP
Natural disasters
World /  Europe

13 dead in Italy floods as thousands wait to come home

  • Nearly two dozen rivers and streams in the area have flooded after heavy rain, submerging entire neighbourhoods and farmland and damaging 400 roads

Agence France-Presse
Updated: 5:14am, 19 May, 2023

