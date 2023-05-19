A general view of St Peter’s Square at the Vatican in November 2020. Thursday’s incident was not the first time that someone with apparent psychiatric problems caused a disturbance at the Vatican. Photo: Reuters
Pope Francis
Car breaches Vatican gate, is fired on by gendarmes

  • The driver, who appears to have psychiatric problems, was arrested after exiting his vehicle at the palace courtyard
  • The incident was a rare incursion into the city state, much of which is off limits to the general public, especially at night

Associated Press
Updated: 6:24am, 19 May, 2023

