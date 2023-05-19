The Organisation for the Prohibition of Chemical Weapons (OPCW) building in The Hague. Photo: AFP
The Organisation for the Prohibition of Chemical Weapons (OPCW) building in The Hague. Photo: AFP
The Netherlands
World /  Europe

‘Regret’ as global toxic arms watchdog fails to agree road map

  • The Organisation for the Prohibition for Chemical Weapons couldn’t reach a consensus on a document setting out priorities for the Nobel Peace Prize-winning body
  • The 193 countries were unable to nail down a deal after this week’s meeting in The Hague, during which Moscow and its allies traded barbs with Western states

Agence France-Presse
Agence France-Presse

Updated: 11:55pm, 19 May, 2023

Why you can trust SCMP
The Organisation for the Prohibition of Chemical Weapons (OPCW) building in The Hague. Photo: AFP
The Organisation for the Prohibition of Chemical Weapons (OPCW) building in The Hague. Photo: AFP
READ FULL ARTICLE