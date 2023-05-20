Many migrant women who have crossed the Mediterranean sea live rough, hoping to make it across the border to France where people speak the same language as back in their native countries. Photo: AP
Running from abuse: the migrant women trying to enter France
- Rising numbers of women are crossing the Mediterranean to reach Europe, and have often suffered trauma, including rape, genital mutilation or forced marriage
- Many live rough near the border, hoping to make it to where people speak the same language as their native countries, such as Guinea, Mali and Ivory Coast
Many migrant women who have crossed the Mediterranean sea live rough, hoping to make it across the border to France where people speak the same language as back in their native countries. Photo: AP