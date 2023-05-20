Oxfam activists wearing masks of G7 leaders to highlight their lack of action to tackle the East Africa hunger crisis. Photo: dpa
G7 countries have ‘failed’ to address worldwide hunger, aid activists say of Japan summit

  • ‘They can find untold billions to fight the war but can’t even provide half of what is needed … for the most critical humanitarian crises’, Oxfam says
  • Group pledged to provide U$21 billion ‘to address the worsening humanitarian crises this year’, but the United Nations puts the need closer to US$55 billion

dpa

Updated: 11:37pm, 20 May, 2023

