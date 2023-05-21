Greek antiquities like this marble head were recovered from a British art thief. Photo: AP
Greece recovers hundreds of priceless antiquities from British art thief after 17-year legal battle

  • The fight to repatriate the trove of 351 objects began in 2006 with authorities investigating the eponymous company of Robin Symes
  • The recovery came years after the recovery of a haul of artefacts stolen from Italy by the key figure in the illegal antiquities trade

Agence France-Presse
Updated: 12:00am, 21 May, 2023

