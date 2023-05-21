A man stranded in his flooded property. top right, uses a rope and a ladder to get out as his cousin looks on in the village of Ghibullo, near Ravenna, Italy on Saturday. Photo: AFP
More than 36,000 people displaced by Italy floods as rising waters swallow more houses

  • Violent downpours earlier this week killed 14 people, transforming streets in the cities and towns of the Emilia Romagna region into rivers
  • Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni said on Saturday she was leaving the G7 summit in Japan early to deal with the emergency

Agence France-Presse
Agence France-Presse

Updated: 3:43am, 21 May, 2023

