German Chancellor Olaf Scholz and his wife Britta Ernst during a visit to the demilitarised zone on the border with North Korea. Photo: dpa
German Chancellor Olaf Scholz and his wife Britta Ernst during a visit to the demilitarised zone on the border with North Korea. Photo: dpa
Germany
World /  Europe

Germany’s Scholz calls on North Korea to halt missile tests

  • ‘These ballistic tests must stop. The attempt to give itself a nuclear boost must stop. This is a threat to peace and security in the region,’ Scholz said
  • The increase in missile tests and nuclear weapons programmes since Kim Jong-un took power in 2011, are a ‘dangerous situation’, Scholz warned

dpa
dpa

Updated: 9:01pm, 21 May, 2023

Why you can trust SCMP
German Chancellor Olaf Scholz and his wife Britta Ernst during a visit to the demilitarised zone on the border with North Korea. Photo: dpa
German Chancellor Olaf Scholz and his wife Britta Ernst during a visit to the demilitarised zone on the border with North Korea. Photo: dpa
READ FULL ARTICLE