German Chancellor Olaf Scholz and his wife Britta Ernst during a visit to the demilitarised zone on the border with North Korea. Photo: dpa
Germany’s Scholz calls on North Korea to halt missile tests
- ‘These ballistic tests must stop. The attempt to give itself a nuclear boost must stop. This is a threat to peace and security in the region,’ Scholz said
- The increase in missile tests and nuclear weapons programmes since Kim Jong-un took power in 2011, are a ‘dangerous situation’, Scholz warned
