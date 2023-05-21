Wind turbines along the crest of a hill at the Martin de la Jara wind farm in Sevilla, Spain. Photo: Bloomberg
Spain produced enough renewable energy to power its entire country for a 9-hour work day

  • Energy generated from wind, sun, and water managed to meet the needs of mainland Spain from 10am to 7pm on Tuesday
  • Green energy not only helps address the climate crisis by reducing emissions, it is also profitable and reduces costs

Updated: 11:27pm, 21 May, 2023

