Greek Prime Minister and New Democracy conservative party leader Kyriakos Mitsotakis arrives at the party’s headquarters in Athens, Greece on Sunday. Photo: Reuters
Greek PM Mitsotakis’ conservative party on course to win election, but falls short of outright majority
- A new ballot could be called in a month’s time, as exit polls showed Mitsotakis’ New Democracy fell short of an outright majority to rule alone
- If the result is confirmed, Mitsotakis would have to either enter into negotiations with rivals to seek a coalition, or he could opt to head to a new election
