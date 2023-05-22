In an image obtained from social media, climate activists pour vegetable charcoal in the Trevi Fountain water, during a protest against fossil fuels in Rome, Italy on Sunday. Photo: Alessandro Penso / MAPS via Reuters
Italy
Climate activists pour black liquid into Rome’s Trevi Fountain

  • Four activists of the Ultima Generazione (Last Generation) group poured charcoal dissolved in water into the famous fountain. They were detained by police
  • The group said it was protesting against the Italian government for not doing enough to counter global warming

dpa
Updated: 3:32am, 22 May, 2023

