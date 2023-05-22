An Austrian border policeman at the Austro-Hungarian border in Nickelsdorf, Austria, near Hegyeshalom, Hungary. Photo: AFP
Austria tightens border checks with Hungary after thousands of people smugglers released from jail
- The Hungarian government is releasing thousands of foreign prisoners serving sentences for human trafficking and they must leave Hungary within 72 hours
- Vehicles from Hungary, Romania and Serbia will be subjected to greater border checks, the Interior Ministry said in Vienna on Sunday
