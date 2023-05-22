Britain’s Prime Minister Rishi Sunak said he did not know the ‘full details’ of Home Secretary Suella Braverman’s speeding case. Photo: UK Parliament via AFP
UK’s Sunak keeps options open on Home Secretary Braverman’s future after speeding claims
- Britain’s Prime Minister Rishi Sunak has faced questions over the conduct of his interior minister Suella Braverman
- Report said Braverman asked civil servants to arrange for her penalty driving course for speeding to be done in private
