Members of Wagner group wave a Russian flag and Wagner Group’s flag on the rooftop of a damaged building in Bakhmut, Ukraine. Photo: Telegram channel of Concord group via AFP
Ukraine war
World /  Europe

Ukraine war: Russia’s claimed Bakhmut win is anything but, Western experts say

  • Russia claims it has won control of Bakhmut, the scene of some of the bloodiest fighting of the Ukraine war
  • Western observers say the Ukrainian side wants to exhaust the Russian military before an anticipated counteroffensive

Agence France-Presse
Updated: 1:39pm, 22 May, 2023

