Thomas Haldenwang, who heads the Federal Office for the Protection of the Constitution, or BfV, said the mixing of previously separate groups – from far-right extremists to QAnon conspiracy theorists – and their willingness to use violence was particularly worrying. Photo: AP
Germany’s spy chief warns of authoritarian states fuelling anti-government extremism
- Head of German domestic intelligence agency says mixing of previously separate groups and their willingness to use violence are particularly worrying
- Such trends are actively fuelled by countries like Russia, which has an interest in destabilising democracy in Europe’s biggest economy, he says
