Missing British girl Madeleine McCann is seen in a photo released by her family in 2007. Photo: McCann family via AFP
Missing British girl Madeleine McCann is seen in a photo released by her family in 2007. Photo: McCann family via AFP
Crime
World /  Europe

Police to search Portuguese dam 16 years after Maddie McCann vanished

  • The three-year-old British girl went missing in 2007, and this is the first formal development in the case in Portugal in years
  • German man Christian Brueckner was formally identified as an official suspect in the disappearance last year

Reuters
Reuters

Updated: 1:43am, 23 May, 2023

Why you can trust SCMP
Missing British girl Madeleine McCann is seen in a photo released by her family in 2007. Photo: McCann family via AFP
Missing British girl Madeleine McCann is seen in a photo released by her family in 2007. Photo: McCann family via AFP
READ FULL ARTICLE