Missing British girl Madeleine McCann is seen in a photo released by her family in 2007. Photo: McCann family via AFP
Police to search Portuguese dam 16 years after Maddie McCann vanished
- The three-year-old British girl went missing in 2007, and this is the first formal development in the case in Portugal in years
- German man Christian Brueckner was formally identified as an official suspect in the disappearance last year
