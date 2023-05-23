Belarus activist Roman Protasevich takes part in a briefing for journalists and diplomats in Minsk in June 2021. Photo: AFP
Lukashenko pardons Belarus activist Roman Protasevich, who was arrested after flight was forced down
- A fighter plane had intercepted the Ryanair plane carrying the dissident journalist, making it land in Minsk, in an incident that caused an international shock
- Earlier this month, a court sentenced Protasevich to eight years in a penal colony for allegedly helping to coordinate mass protests against Lukashenko
Belarus activist Roman Protasevich takes part in a briefing for journalists and diplomats in Minsk in June 2021. Photo: AFP