Australian entertainer Rolf Harris holds up a TV award in London in 2012. In 2014 he was convicted of abusing young girls decades before, and sent to prison. Photo: AP
Rolf Harris, disgraced entertainer convicted of sexually abusing young girls, dead at 93
- Harris, an Australian artist, presenter and musician, was one of Britain’s favourite entertainers for decades, even painting the queen and working with the Beatles
- He lived his final years in disgrace after being jailed in 2014 for a string of abuse against young girls between 1969 and 1986; he has been buried, his family say
Australian entertainer Rolf Harris holds up a TV award in London in 2012. In 2014 he was convicted of abusing young girls decades before, and sent to prison. Photo: AP