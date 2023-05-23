Australian entertainer Rolf Harris holds up a TV award in London in 2012. In 2014 he was convicted of abusing young girls decades before, and sent to prison. Photo: AP
Rolf Harris, disgraced entertainer convicted of sexually abusing young girls, dead at 93

  • Harris, an Australian artist, presenter and musician, was one of Britain’s favourite entertainers for decades, even painting the queen and working with the Beatles
  • He lived his final years in disgrace after being jailed in 2014 for a string of abuse against young girls between 1969 and 1986; he has been buried, his family say

Agence France-Presse
Updated: 9:38pm, 23 May, 2023

