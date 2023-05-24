Dutch Foreign Minister Wopke Hoekstra attends a press conference after talks with his Chinese counterpart Qin Gang in Beijing on Tuesday. Photo: Reuters
Safeguarding economy a priority, Dutch Foreign Minister Wopke Hoekstra says in China
- His remarks come as Western governments take an increasingly defensive stance towards Beijing, amid concerns over ‘economic coercion’ and illegal tech transfers
- The Netherlands is poised to introduce to restrict exports of semiconductor technology, joining US efforts to curb chip shipments to China
