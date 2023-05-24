The UK is poised to publish new figures expected to show net migration rose to a record last year. Photo: Shutterstock
The UK is poised to publish new figures expected to show net migration rose to a record last year. Photo: Shutterstock
Britain
World /  Europe

UK to stop some overseas students bringing family to slash net migration

  • UK government aims to stop people from using student visas as a back door route to find work in Britain
  • New measures are intended to bring down annual net migration which reached over 500,000 last year

Agence France-Presse
Agence France-Presse

Updated: 12:22pm, 24 May, 2023

Why you can trust SCMP
The UK is poised to publish new figures expected to show net migration rose to a record last year. Photo: Shutterstock
The UK is poised to publish new figures expected to show net migration rose to a record last year. Photo: Shutterstock
READ FULL ARTICLE