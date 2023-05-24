The WHO is concerned poorer countries, such as those on the Africa continent, are losing their healthcare staff to the UK. Photo: Shutterstock Images
WHO concerned about Britain plugging nursing gaps with international staff
- Poorer nations increasingly losing healthcare workers to wealthier countries, concern about those on a ‘red list’, notably Nigeria and Ghana
- The two biggest inter national contributors to Britain’s nursing workforce – India and the Philippines – are not on the red list
