TikTokker must gain permission from people featured in his videos, UK judge said. Photo: Reuters
UK court bans TikTokker from posting videos without permission from people in them
- Videos show man walking into people’s homes without permission, running off with an elderly woman’s dog, and asking women on the street ‘do you want to die?’
- Bacari-Bronze O’Garro is better known as Mizzy on TikTok, where he built a reputation as a prankster before being kicked off the platform
