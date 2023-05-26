The UK government has said it accepts that the historic policy was wrong and committed to understand, acknowledge and where appropriate address the effect it has had on LGBTQ veterans. Photo: Shutterstock
‘A stain’: British LGBTQ veterans were subjected to conversion therapy and witch hunts, report says
- A government-commissioned review details ‘culture of homophobia’ that pervaded the British military for decades, urges PM Rishi Sunak to apologise
- The study, which recommend compensating those affected, adds to the litany of evidence in recent months of discrimination within UK groups, businesses
The UK government has said it accepts that the historic policy was wrong and committed to understand, acknowledge and where appropriate address the effect it has had on LGBTQ veterans. Photo: Shutterstock