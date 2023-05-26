Residents gather in Debrecen, Hungary, during a demonstration against a factory being built by a Chinese company that will produce batteries for electric vehicles. Photo: AP
As electric cars boom, locals fear Chinese battery plant will harm drought-stricken Hungary
- The US$7.9 billion factory will be one of Hungary’s largest foreign investments, and the government hopes it will make the country a global battery making hub
- Residents and environmentalists fear it will exacerbate environmental problems, hit precious water supplies and further undermining its economy to China
